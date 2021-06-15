Dave East Is Back On His Bully On "They Gotta Hate Us"

Dave East might have one studio album to his name but it was his mixtape work that got him known and the attention of Nas. His recent output has been a reflection of his mixtape run. Each track and freestyle has been a promising look into what he has up next.

On Tuesday, the rapper returned with a brand new drop filled with the swagger of Harlem. The production on his new track, "They Gotta Hate Us" is reminiscent of the electrifying sounds Dipset brought to the table in the early 2000s. East is effortlessly weaving through the production as he reflects on his days hustling and his newfound status as both a successful rapper and actor.

The new release from Dave East comes announced his new album, HOFFA, produced by Harry Fraud and curated by Westside Gunn.

Quotable Lyrics

Casablanca, silk outfit with ashes everywhere

Gravesites, we pullin' up with liquor, my n***as buried there

Pure innocence, they die young, balloons and teddy bears

It's Thug Life, turn on the lights, it feels like Makaveli here