It was days following the news that Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles, and the world was still reeling from the tragedy. Rapper Dave East was devastated after hearing that his good friend lost his life, so he took it upon himself to host a candlelight vigil in New York City. East shared multiple video clips from the event, writing, "Have One Rolled When I See U Cuz. Till Next Time NAYBAHOOD NIP" and "Nip Woulda Did The Same Sh* For Me. Love U Cuzzy on ROLLIN."

The East Harlem native has continued to honor his late friend over these last few months, and he didn't hesitate to share his memories of Nipsey and his grief over the rapper's death in a recent freestyle. During his stop in London, his first time in the city, East dropped by Time Westwood's show to display his lyrical skills. He delivered two freestyles in the four-minute session, the first of which was dedicated to Nipsey.

East rapped, "You just told 'Congrats East I heard you actin' n*gga / They killin' kings and no longer wanna chat with n*ggas / If I could ask God for something, just give me back my n*ggas / Neighborhood Nip." Watch it all goo down below.