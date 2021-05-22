Dave East & Millyz Connect On "Pablo & Blanco"

The rap game has often fixated itself with comparisons to some of the most successful drug dealers of all time. From Pablo Escobar, El Chapo, and even the fictional rise of Scarface, the legend of these mythical figures have weaved into the fabric of hip-hop history forever and continue to inspire the game in different ways.

This week, Dave East and rapper Millyz have finally unveiled their new collaborative project with a title that pays homage to Colombian drug lords, Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar. Pablo & Blanco is a six-song effort that finds the two rappers flexing their lyrical muscle over gritty, East Coast-inspired production.

The two rappers keep the features to a minimal with Statik Selektah and Shy Gawdly having the only two credited features on the project.