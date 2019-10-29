If there's a comedian who knows what it feels like to be attacked over jokes, it's Dave Chappelle. The no holds barred entertainer entangles his politically incorrect social commentary with funny quips, and even when Cancel Culture comes after him, no can take down the Chappelle Show legend. Recently, Chappelle was bestowed the honor of receiving the 22nd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and during the star-studded ceremony at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Chappelle addressed comedians coming under attack for doing what they've been doing for decades.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

According to Chappelle, everyone has the right to express themselves, even if what they're saying is deemed to be "very racist." He stated, "[I] don't get mad at ’em, don't hate on ’em. Man, it's not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the first one doesn't work out."

Prior to the ceremony, Deadline reports that Chappelle expanded on that thought when he chatted with the news media. "Personally, I am not afraid of other people’s freedom of expression," he said. "I don’t use it as a weapon. It just makes me feel better." He then added dismissively, "And I am sorry if I hurt anybody, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera, yada yada yada. Everything I am supposed to say." Check out clips of Dave chatting on the red carpet as he drops off a few funny tidbits below.