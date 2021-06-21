Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle has long-held ties to hip-hop, and over the weekend, he showcased the depth of his network. As the 20th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival came to an end, Dave Chappelle closed things out with a bang by bringing out a slew of rap legends for an impromptu concert at the Radio City Music Hall.

Fat Joe, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Q-Tip, ASAP Ferg, Redman, Talib Kweli, and DJ Clark Kent proceeded to hit the stage after the screening of the Chappelle-centric documentary This Time This Place, directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Though cellphone recording was prohibited, pictures from the stacked event have hit Instagram, courtesy of Radio City Music Hall's page. Many were quick to note how welcome it was to see so many rap legends going back-to-back on the same stage, and one has to wonder if Chappelle will continue to strengthen his hip-hop ties in the future.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

On that note, Chappelle recently teamed up with Talib Kweli and Mos Def, who was conspicuously absent from the Radio City Music Hall concert, to launch the Midnight Miracle podcast. The first episode launched on May 11, providing “a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the three hosts and their friends, and features guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons."

Check out some pictures from the recent concert at the Radio City Music Hall below -- perhaps one day we'll see this lineup, or one of a similar nature, united for a long-form tour.