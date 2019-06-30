Dave Bautista made a name for himself in the wrestling world but really became a star when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike many wrestler-turned-actors, Bautista belongs to a billion-dollar franchise now, with both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame cracking the billion mark. The only other wrestler to accomplish such a feat is Dwayne Johson, who starred in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, both billion dollar films. Bautista and Vin Diesel, the Fast franchise veteran, worked together in Riddick before the former played Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

John Cena was recently recruited to the Fast movie cast, which made one fan wonder if Bautista would join too. It appears the Fast films are recruiting wrestler-turned-actors and Bautista already has connections to Vin. Bautista responded to the fan with nothing but disgust. "@TheRock and @JohnCena will get a Fast and Furious spin off also and @DaveBautista will Be the villain," wrote the fan. Bautista responded, writing, "🤢.....thank you for your consideration...🤮 #idratherdogoodfilms." Neither Johnson nor Cena have responded to the tweet, although it's likely they will. Johnson rarely misses a chance to banter with another celebrity on social media. Would you like to see Dave Bautista in a Fast movie?