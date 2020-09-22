mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$h Drops Off Another New Track With "Bussin"

Mitch Findlay
September 22, 2020 12:25
Da$H and Rob Vicious take to atmospheric dark production and flex flows on "Bussin."


Following the release of the Dali Beats-produced "Directions" only a few days ago, New Jersey underground rapper Da$h has continued the streak with another new track. On "Bussin," he connects with Rob Vicious and C Note behind the boards, who immediately conjures shades of Three 6 Mafia's early dark bangers. The perfect backdrop for Da$h, who takes to the spooky atmospheric instrumental with a laid back swagger.

"I'm in big business, you an investment, you fuckin' with me bitch and I been with it," he raps. "Keep me the glicky if ever it's beef, you know I'm shooting first, ain't that some shit." Weaving together his words with a messy yet well-constructed flow, Da$h keeps it gangsta as he fires off threats at the skeptics. Before he even steps up, however, Rob Vicious takes the opening swing, setting the tone with his imposing bars. "N**as hate but it's funny, all this money I'ma take it and put 30 on a bucket," he spits.

At this rate, don't be surprised to see Da$h come through with some new music in a few days, continuing his rollout until BETA finally lands in full.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm in big business, you an investment,
You fuckin' with me bitch and I been with it
Keep me the glicky if ever it's beef,
You know I'm shooting first, ain't that some shit

