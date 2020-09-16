Da$h Connects With Dali Beats For "Directions"

With his upcoming project BETA on the way, New Jersey rapper Da$h has come through with a new banger to test the waters. On "Directions," produced by Dali Beats, Da$h wastes little time in capturing a vibe. Over high-pitched, hypnotic synthesizers and frantic trap percussion, Da$h kicks back with a singsong -- yet still domineering -- flow. "I might know the answers but no, I don't want your questions," he raps, in his opening lines, an energy that he carries throughout the near-two minute runtime.

One consistent that Da$h has carried has been his dedication to the underground, his trippy and hallucinogenic sound the furthest thing from mainstream as can be expected. "Directions" captures that spirit effectively, whisking listeners to a smoke-filled basement where the lights are dim and things can get disorienting fast. Luckily, Da$h appears unfazed at the center of it all, constantly holding it down with potent doses of easygoing lyricism and eerie instrumentals. Check this loosie out now, and be sure to circle back for BETA when it ultimately drops.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Smoke like I want cancer,

Bitch from Paris, still won't text her

Shit, he can't run forever we gon' catch him anyway