Darren Waller, star tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, says he would occasionally be left thinking "what the fuck am I doing" when Jon Gruden was the head coach of the team. Waller reflected on the last few years with the Raiders and how this upcoming season will be different during a recent appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or like a plan for me specifically,” Waller said. “I was kind of like “what the fuck am I doing?’ sometimes.”



Quinn Harris / Getty Images

Gruden was let go in 2021 after homophobic and racially insensitive emails and comments were leaked to the press. The team has since hired Josh McDaniels to serve as head coach, a decision that excited Waller.

He continued: “Now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh. For me there’s no reason why my big ass shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.”

McDaniels served as an offensive coordinator, as well as several other assistant coaching positions, with the New England Patriots for a number of seasons. He help lead the team to six Super Bowl wins while involved in the organization.

Additionally, the Raiders added All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, to help out with the passing attack.

The Raiders' first game of the regular season is scheduled for September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

[Via]