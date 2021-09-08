With the NFL and New York Fashion Week kicking off, Pepsi and Dapper Dan have teamed up for a capsule collection to celebrate the occasion.

The father of logo-mania and the iconic cola brand are launching football season comfort-wear with the flyness of streetwear for the official Pepsi x Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection. The collection is carries the boldness of Dapper Dan's designs and the coziness of loungewear created specifically for watching football in style and comfort.

The capsule includes a handmade lounger with vegan pockets, a hoodie, bucket hat, and a collectible Pepsi can.



Via Publicist

The announcement of the collaborative capsule collection was made with the help of Victor Cruz who went down to Harlem to check out the collaboration at Dapper Dan's spot.

"What was Daddy's favorite soda? They gon' say Pepsi," Dan tells Victor Cruz in the minute-long clip announcing the capsule collection. "So this whole partnership, man, is really important to me."

