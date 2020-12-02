The Cool Kids Stay Fly In "Dapper Dan Leather" On New Single

It's always a good day whenever The Cool Kids drop and thankfully, they've been blessing us with some new music quite frequently these past few weeks. Last week, they slid through with a brand new collaboration from Chuck Inglish alongside Ye Ali, titled, "Driver" as well as a new track from Sir Michael Rocks called, "Home Improvement." Both records are set to appear on their forthcoming triple album that includes a solo project from Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks, as well as a group.

After dropping off their solo singles, they're back with a cut off of their upcoming group project Before Shit Got Weird. The pair teamed up for their brand new single, "Dapper Dan Leather" which you can stream below. Check it out.

Quotable Lyrics

Patent leather, All-Star white Carolinas

Describing live rap rhymes on a jetliner

You wanna know why I'm shinin' with it?

'Cause I'm out here lightin' n***as