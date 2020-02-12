The rap game has proven to be successful for Dave East, but just in case it doesn't work out, he always has a career as a fashion model. Hip hop was all over New York Fashion Week as celebrities shared photos of themselves sitting first row at various shows, but Dave East switched things up and took his strut to the runway.



John Lamparski / Stringer / Getty Images

The Survival rapper was featured in the show for Hakan Akkaya on Tuesday (February 11). "Big Stepper @hakanakkaya," Dave wrote in a caption of one of his Instagram photos. People couldn't help but make note of his shoes and threw a few playful verbal jabs his way. He took the jokes in stride. "(The Comments Bout The 👢 Got Me 😭)."

Back in 2017, Tyra Banks told Dave that he should seriously consider a career as a professional model. She shared a picture of the rapper to her Instagram page and asked him why he wasn't smizing for the cameras. He gave a light-hearted response, but it looks as if she may have planted a seed. Check out a few photos below, as well as a video of Dave in action. We also included Tyra's three-year-old post for good measure.