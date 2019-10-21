Danny Brown recently embarked on the Uknowhatimsayin¿ tour in support of his latest album with opening acts ZelooperZ and Ashnikko. Unfortunately, during a recent show in Dallas, Ashnikko had to deal with a heckler who was undoubtedly doing the most to upset her. "last night some lame ass dude was heckling me n shouting that my “music sucks” while I was onstage. put his own headphones on & nearly had me in fuckin tears midset," she tweeted.

The heckler didn't go unnoticed and Danny Brown made a concerted effort to address it during his set. "Aye, my n***a. I heard that hoe ass sh*t you said to my niece, my n***a. How you think I'm 'posed to handle that?" He asked the concert-goer before directly pointing him out. "Yeah, you. I heard what the fuck you said. I heard you, my n***a. I heard the fuck you said my n***a. Ain't no mothafuckin' jokes. We respect women."

"You see me come out here with people, you respect them the same way you respect me if you a fan of me, you know what I'm sayin'? Grow the fuck up, my n***a. You was wrong for that shit," he continued. "Respect women, man. Regardless of what, that's a mothafuckin' female. What the fuck she supposed to do? You know what I'm sayin'? 'Cause now, we gotta beat you the fuck up," he concluded before jumping into "Dirty Laundry."

Ashnikko thanked him on Twitter for stopping his show to address the heckler.