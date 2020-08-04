An Instagram thirst trap has men clamoring after DaniLeigh. The Def Jam artist recently shared a series of photos and videos showing her enjoying a beachfront vacation, and it's clear that her sex swimsuit photos have tongue's wagging. A few days ago, she wrote on Twitter, "I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving , motivating , a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking , I ain’t boring , b*tchhh I’m perfect." The message and the bikini photos caused both Bow Wow and Sammie to shoot their shots on social media, and now it looks like Bow may be adding a verse to DaniLeigh's new track.

DaniLeigh shared a preview to a song that also gives a nod to Bow Wow's "Let Me Hold You" moment. She danced in a clip she posted to Instagram and in the caption she wrote, "Lol should I get bow wow on this 😂🤪👀." It didn't take long for Bow to see the suggestion and he reposted her video to his Instagram Story. "#HOLDYOU DONE DEAL," the rapper penned over his post.

Listen to DaniLeigh's preview of her single that may just have an added feature from Bow Wow and let us know if you think they would have a banger on their hands if they linked up musically.