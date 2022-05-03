A new teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe, is here. The biopic will follow the rise of the legendary comedic musician known for his parody tracks such as "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," “Like a Surgeon,” and more.

Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script himself with director Eric Appel.



The trailer kicks off with a packed-out concert as "Like a Surgeon" begins to play. After a series of shots, Radcliffe, as Yankovic asks, “Anyone got an accordion?”

According to a press release, the film “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Evan Rachel Wood will also appear in the film as Madonna, Rainn Wilson will play Yankovic’s mentor, Dr. Demento, and Julianna Nicholson and Toby Huss will play Yankovic’s parents.

Over the course of his career, Yankovic has won five Grammy awards and had six records certified platinum.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to stream on the Roku Channel, this fall, with no exact release date set.

Check out the new trailer below.

