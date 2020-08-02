Daniel Caesar Joins Brandy On "Love Again"

Love is in the air. In fact, we're not too far from cuffing season now. Brandy reappeared after almost a decade with a new project, entitled B7. The soulful Daniel Caesar joins Brandy on the song "Love Again," which is one of the best tracks on the album. The smooth R&B and soul instrumental sounds like it's being played live in your living room when you turn this track on.

As the name suggests, "Love Again" is about rekindling a relationship. The song is a true duet, with Brandy and Caesar going back and forth throughout and sharing the record. Their styles mesh very well, and we would love to hear much more music from the duo. "Love Again" is a great song to throw on Sunday morning; it just has the classic weekend morning soul vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't even say what's up

'Round your boys you act so tough

Like you've never been in love

If you don't quit acting up

Alone is where you're gon' end up