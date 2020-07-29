B7
- MusicBrandy Wants To Make Music With Drake: "I'm Calling You Out, Fam!"Fresh off dropping her new album "B7," Brandy hosted a fan Q&A and responded positively to someone who asked whether she'd ever do a song with Drake.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDaniel Caesar Joins Brandy On "Love Again"Love repeats itself. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBrandy To Release "B7" Friday, Discusses Working With 18-Year-Old Daughter On AlbumBrandy returns with her seventh studio album this Friday and the singer discussed overcoming trying times in her life before creating her forthcoming record.By Erika Marie