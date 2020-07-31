Brandy Shares Her Anticipated Seventh Studio Album "B7" After 8-Year Hiatus

The "Vocal Bible" has returned after an eight-year hiatus. Brandy took her time in deciding when she would make her triumphant return with a new album, and she's come back with a splash. It's been 26 years since Brandy Norwood released her self-titled, debut project, and on Friday (July 31), she shared her seventh studio album, B7.

Even as confident as she was with B7, a record that she co-produced and co-wrote, Brandy was apprehensive about its release. "I was a little hesitant with putting out music in this time because, of course, you want to speak to the times," she told Billboard. "And I'm thinking, 'My music is not about exactly what's going on right now.' But then I thought, 'But this is the time where people need to feel like they have something to just escape and just help them heal.' ... So that's what made me feel better about releasing [the album]." Stream Brandy's B7 and let us know what you think of her album that features additional vocals by Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, and her 18-year-old daughter Sy-rai.

Tracklist

1. Saving All My Love

2. Unconditional Oceans

3. Rather Be

4. All My Life, Pt. 1

5. Lucid Dreams

6. Borderline

7. No Tomorrow

8. Say Something

9. All My Life, Pt. 2

10. I Am More

11. High Heels ft. Syrai

12. Baby mama ft. Chance The Rapper

13. All My Life, Pt. 3

14. Love Again ft. Daniel Caesar

15. Bye BiPolar

[via]