D'Angelo Russell had a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets last year and quickly became one of the most exciting young players in the league. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving coming to Brooklyn, the Nets decided to do a sign and trade with the Golden State Warriors that saw D-Lo earn himself a max contract. Immediately after coming to the Warriors, there were rumors that Russell could be traded for a multitude of different pieces.

With the Warriors struggles, the rumors surrounding Russell have continued to ramp up and now, fans are interested to see how it will all play out. In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Russell was asked about the rumors and as you can see, he'd rather just focus on the day to day operations.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“I just don’t care (about the buzz),” Russell said. “Simple as that. I just don’t care. When you say max contract to come in and learn from these guys as much as you can as quick as you can — because you don’t know when you’ll be gone, shipped out — that’s what I’m doing. I can’t control that. I can’t control if Bob Myers is like, yo, let’s go get such and such for this and make this pick. That’s his job. I can’t control it or say anything about it, especially if I’m a part of it. So I don’t waste energy worrying about it.”

The Warriors currently boast an abysmal record of 5-20 which means some movement could be expected in the near future. If this is the case, Russell could very well be the first on the chopping block.