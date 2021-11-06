Dana White has been a busy man as of late as he continues to try and put the best fights together for the UFC. Tonight, UFC 268 will have a huge welterweight title fight between the likes of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Usman won the first matchup and he is favored to come through and win the second one, as well.

Leading up to the fight, White got to speak to TMZ Sports about Usman and what he foresees for the fighter's career. As White explained, he believes an Usman win tonight will make him the GOAT welterweight, and he may very well become the GOAT of UFC if he continues to rack up wins.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Usman is in a place right now where he's the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. He's arguably right now the greatest welterweight of all time. He's already lapping guys, he's coming back and fighting guys for a second time," White said. "Colby Covington is a badass. He's very, very good. And, Usman beating him again will probably solidify him as the greatest welterweight ever, and yes, creeping up on G.O.A.T. status."

If you're a long-time UFC fan, this statement is going to sound very bold, although it is White's job to hype up his fighters in such a significant way. Either way, it's going to lead to a debate, which you can have in the comments down below.

