Jake Paul has been engaged in a feud with boxer and MMA star Claressa Shields for weeks now, and it doesn't look like they will be making up anytime soon. After losing for the first time in her fighting career, Paul went after Shields and called her a loser in a lengthy Twitter post that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

As you can see down below, Paul didn't hold back, and it was quite odd that he would go to such great lengths to diss someone who he will never get in the ring with. While some fans loved it, others were a bit perplexed considering Shields is a real-life champion in the sport of boxing, while Jake has only fought former MMA guys and a basketball player.

One person who was shocked by the disrespect was Dana White who is currently promoting UFC 267. According to TMZ, White went on a lengthy rant about Paul, urging the fighter to get in the ring with someone who actually knows how to box.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Jake Paul calls Claressa Shields a loser? Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner who actually fought real people in her weight class, in her own age, in her own sport and then goes over to MMA and tries to win a world title," White said. "That's not a loser, that's a winner. When are you gonna start fighting somebody your own f***ng age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f***ing sport that you're claiming you're in? Shut the f*** up, you goofball. For you to call Claressa Shields a loser is f***ing unbelievable."

Needless to say, White is not a fan of Paul, and that is not going to change anytime soon. Paul is someone who continues to rub people the wrong way, and with comments like this, it is easy to see why he is the villain.

