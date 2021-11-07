Last night was a huge one for combat sports as we had UFC 268, as well as a fight between the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. On the UFC side, Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a win against Colby Covington, all while Canelo knocked out Plant in the 11th round of their matchup. Needless to say, if you were watching both events, you ended up getting your money's worth.

After the UFC card, Dana White faced the media where he got to talk about everything that went down. At one point, White even admitted that he had bet some money on the Alvarez fight and that he won a lot in return as a result.

In a tweet from reporter Arash Markazi, it was revealed that White actually bet a whopping $100K on the fight, and in the end, he came out with $141K. This means White ended up winning $41K which is a pretty decent haul, even if this amount might just be chump change for a high roller like White. As you can see, the UFC President bet on Canelo to win via knockout, which is exactly what happened.

As the saying goes, the rich get richer. Perhaps next time, White will bet even more money on Canelo, as the fighter seems like a sure thing every time he steps in the ring.