Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) during their title fight at UFC 268, Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Usman retained the welterweight championship yet again.

Usman started the fight strong, taking Covington down to end the second round and landing a flurry of punches.

After the five rounds ended, the two hugged it out and shared a mutual respect for each other.



Steve Marcus / Getty Images

The fight was a rematch of their December 2019 bout when Usman took home the victory with a fifth-round TKO.

Prior to Saturday's bout, Usman admitted that he may be nearing retirement during a press conference after being asked about a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev. The veteran fighter is 34 years old.

“As far as me [fighting him], you know I’m in a point in life to where I understand how much this takes from you," Usman said. "I’ve been nine weeks now away from my daughter, and FaceTime does help, but it doesn’t do it justice, as far as being there each and every day. So obviously I don’t know how much longer I’m willing to do this. They have to make sense for me now. If he’s able to get there, then we’ll talk about it at that point.”

