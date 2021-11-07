Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of all time and while competing in the Super Middleweight division, Canelo has been able to string together some truly impressive and dominant wins. He appears to be on auto-pilot half of the time and no fighter has come close to beating him.

On Saturday, Alvarez went up against Caleb Plant to try and capture the fighter's IBF Super Middleweight belt, all while trying to retain his own. Throughout the fight, Alvarez was dominant although it took him a long time before he could finish Plant off. In fact, Alvarez ended up taking home the win via knockout in the 11th round.

Al Bello/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Plant was knocked down early in the round although he eventually got up. From there, Alvarez finished him off right then and there, with Plant laying against the ropes. Some fans felt as though the fight should have been stopped a lot earlier for Plant's safety, however, Alvarez got his second chance at a knockout. Alvarez was able to claim yet another belt, and now, he will have quite the crop of opponents to choose from.





It remains to be seen who Alvarez will go up against next, however, if one thing is for sure, it's that he is a legend who has become almost impossible to take down. It's going t take a Herculean effort to stop him, moving forward.