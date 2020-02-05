Adidas Brand ambassadors Damian Lillard and Pusha T have reportedly teamed up to release an exclusive colorway of Dame's signature sneaker - the Adidas Dame 6. The special edition sneakers come equipped with an eye-catching split design, highlighted by light blue and orange accents throughout.

Adidas

In addition to the unique color scheme, the Adidas Dame 6 "I Am My Own Fan" features an enlarged "DL-90" text on the lateral side as a nod to Dame's initials and birth year, while "PSH-T77" sits on the ankle of the medial side. Additional attributes include mixtape-inspired "Side 1" and "Side 2" detailing on the heel, "I Am My Own Fan" etched on the Lightstrike cushioning, and a "sign here" tab on the toe box that allows wearers to customizer their pair.

Release details have not yet been confirmed but it is believed the kicks will be dropping in the near future for $110. Take a look at the official photos below, and click here to preview 10 of the best sneakers releasing in February.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas