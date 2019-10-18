Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is reportedly hoping to receive a $110 million contract extension from the team prior to Monday's deadline. If not, he will become a restricted free agent in the Summer of 2020 and the way things stand it certainly seems like that will be the case.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the Kings have offered Hield a four-year, $90-million contract extension, a figure that the 26-year old guard finds to be insulting. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Hield explained that he's prepared to find another home next off-season if the Kings don't up their offer.

Says Hield, “My job is to kill every night so I can be that max player...name one big free agent that came to Sacramento.”

That quote caught the attention of Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, who weighed in on a Bleacher Report instagram post with the following comment, "Buddy trippin lol." Dame added, "I hope he gets every penny he wants. Just dangerous how he's goin about it."

Hield, entering his fourth season in the NBA, averaged career-highs across the board last season with 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Though he has said he hopes to remain in Sacramento, Hield isn't willing to give them any sort of discount.