Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield will become a restricted free agent after this season if he doesn't reach an agreement with the team before Monday's deadline. The way things stand it, it appears as though Hield is ready to field offers from other teams in the summer of 2020.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the Kings have offered Hield a four-year, $90-million contract extension, but he's looking for something in the $110M range. In fact, Hield feels insulted by Sacramento's current offer.

“I see it like an insult,” Hield said, according to The Sacramento Bee. “I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you’re just talking and not showing nothing, I’m not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I’m trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don’t know if they’ll really commit to me.”

The 26-year old shooting guard, entering his fourth season in the NBA, averaged career-highs across the board last season with 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

“I don’t know if things are going to get done,” Hield explained . “If it don’t get done, me and my team will look for something else — probably another home. Until then, we’ll see if they really want me here. That’s the goal, to be here. I love Sacramento, but if they don’t want me here, if they don’t feel like I’m part of the core … I want to be here. If they don’t want me here, find somewhere else to be.”