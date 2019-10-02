Damien Lillard has proven himself to be a talented rapper who does much more than play in the NBA. Lillard is currently making music under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. and there are plenty of players who have tried to challenge his thrown. He is regarded as the best rapper in the league and recently won a beef with Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings. Late last night, Shaq decided to challenge Dame as he wasn't happy with the Trail Blazers star's comments on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Lillard said he was a better rapper than Shaq and that most people saw the Big Aristotle as a novelty act. After hearing Shaq's diss track, Lillard immediately recorded one of his own called "Reign Reign Go Away." Today, Lillard was asked about the track while at Blazers training camp and he had a pretty great response.

Essentially, Lillard wants to put the beef to bed saying: "I'm a kisser, not a disser."

Fans immediately reacted to his comments by calling him "sus" but let's be honest, that's really not what he meant at all. Regardless, the internet seems pretty divided on who had the best diss track although for now, we're giving the edge to Dame.

