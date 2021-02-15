Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 16-10. What makes this particularly impressive is the fact that players like Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum are currently out with injuries. This means Lillard has been forced to carry the team on his back, and with every single game, he continues to impress fans and his peers.

While speaking to Jason Quick of The Athletic, Lillard spoke about his season, and how he's had to pick up his game in the absence of some key teammates. In fact, Lillard believes he is making an MVP case for himself, and it's hard to argue with him.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“It hasn’t been all me. I don’t think it’s been — ‘I’ve done everything’ — but obviously without CJ, I’m going to have more responsibility,” Lillard said. “Without Nurk, it’s going to be more responsibility, communication and just recognizing moments. There are a lot of things you have to be aware of and that you have to take action when you recognize it, that can impact your team winning. And I think I’ve been on top of that.

“That’s what you see in MVPs. And obviously, I see myself at the top of the league. I’m one of the best players in this league, and I feel like I’m on that level. And the way our team is playing given our circumstances makes it even more obvious to me.”

McCollum and Lillard have formed a dynamic duo over the years and without the former in the lineup, Lillard is asked to do the impossible. So far, however, he has delivered, which is a huge sign for this Blazers team moving forward.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

[Via]