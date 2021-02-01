When it comes to the wide world of sports, everyone out there has an opinion. With social media, everyone has the platform to deliver these opinions, regardless of how ill-informed they might be. This has been a source of annoyance for various athletes, who have to deal with these mindless critiques in their mentions. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard deals with these critiques every day, and as he mentioned on Twitter last night, some people just have no business talking about basketball.

In Lillard's eyes, a lot of the critics out there only pay attention to the stats and the scores but don't go any deeper than that. These surface-level analyses ultimately obfuscate the broader picture, as there are a ton of moving parts to the game of basketball, just like there are a lot of moving parts to various other sports.

"As someone that watches A LOT of NBA games ... not just highlights and box scores. it’s obvious that so many ppl who speak on the game don’t really watch," Lillard wrote.

Lillard's sentiment isn't exactly a knew one, although it's important to reiterate that it's impossible to truly critique the game of basketball unless you're actually watching all 48 minutes with an analytical eye. Otherwise, you're just parroting talking points from your favorite Twitter parody account.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images