During the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Damian Lillard hit an incredible shot at the buzzer in Game 5 against Oklahoma City Thunder. This shot ended the Thunder's season and it was executed right in front of Paul George's face. Following the shot, Lillard waved goodbye to the Thunder and was immediately mobbed by his teammates and fans, who couldn't believe the shot he had just pulled off.

Almost two years after that special shot, Lillard is now turning the moment into a sneaker. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Lillard is dropping a new colorway of the Adidas Dame 7 which features the same colors as the Thunder. As you can see in the tweets below, the shoe is mostly blue with some orange highlights, and there are some references to the game itself.

The most obvious reference here is the fact that the insole actually contains Dame's statline from the game. This means you can see 50 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists written on the insole. These little details make the shoe a great collector's item for any Blazers fan.

For now, a release date for these has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as will be sure to bring those details to you, as soon as they become available.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images