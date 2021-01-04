Damian Lillard had some harsh words for Steph Curry just a few days ago as he noted that for the first time in his career, Curry actually has to face some adversity, which has led to some questionable stats. It was one of those comments that aren't necessarily false but can still light a fire under the recipient of the comments. As it turns out, that is exactly what happened on Sunday as Curry scored 62 points in a massive win against the Blazers that had everyone talking on social media.

Many said that Lillard was eating crow for his comments although it's clear the NBA superstar doesn't care. After the game, he immediately went up to Curry to congratulate him on the achievement, all while explaining his decision to do so, on Twitter.

"You can’t dish it out and not be able to take it," Lillard said simply. His approach here is quite honorable as Dame understands better than anyone that sometimes, you're just going to have to take the L. Commenting on Curry's game was always going to be a risk, and Dame understood that from the beginning.

Moving forward, Dame will have plenty more opportunities to try and get back at Curry.