Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA today and like most players, he came from very humble beginnings. Unlike most NBA superstars who went to big schools during their college years, Lillard went to the lesser-known Weber State where he became a standout player who was always putting up big numbers. Eventually, Lillard got drafted to the Portland Trail Balzers, and since that time, he has become a megastar within the league.

On Friday, Lillard dropped his brand new album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed which sees him rapping under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. The album is already a big success and to celebrate the new album, Lillard hosted an alumni game for Weber State, and the whole thing was filmed.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the clips below, Lillard could be seen tearing up his competition as he went on to score 41 points, all while repping the Weber State jersey with pride. This was a pretty cool event for Lillard to host, as it allowed him to reunite with his teammates all while connecting with other alumni members. These are the kinds of events you remember for the rest of your life, and we're sure everyone involved had a great time.

Moving forward, Lillard will begin training camp for the upcoming season, which could prove to be a turbulent one depending on how he navigates his time with the Blazers. There are a lot of rumors floating around right now, however, Lillard remains committed to the city he has called home for about a decade.