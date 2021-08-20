DAME D.O.L.L.A. Delivers "Different On Levels The Lord Allowed" Ft. Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne

Further solidifying himself as one of the best to move from basketball to the Rap game, DAME D.O.L.L.A. returns with a new album. Portland Trail Blazer star Damien Lillard has been strategically carving out his space in the music industry as he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper, and with each new release, Dame proves that he is a force to be reckoned with. He has named himself the best professional basketball player to move from the court to the studio, a title that he has publicly battled Shaquille O'Neal over, and Lillard continues to defend his comments on wax.

The 31-year old sports and Rap star has released his latest album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed, or D.O.L.L.A., and last month, he spoke with Ebro Darden about what to expect from this project. "It's a self-titled album, the next one," said Dame. "I got Q-Tip on there, Blxst, Jane Hancock, I got my boy OG Tree from Oakland too."

"I think this album, I went much deeper. I went from making it fun, or trying to have people like it, but I went more into...like you said, I got more information now, and my understanding of just how successful I am and what it means to have the experience that I have and coming from where I come from and why it’s valuable in the business that I’m in and why I can carry things this way."

Stream Different On Levels The Lord Allowed and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. The Juice ft. Jane Handcock

2. Overnight ft. Blxst

3. Right One ft. Lil Wayne & Mozzy

4. IYKYK ft. Jane Handcock

5. For Me ft. Derrick Milano

6. We The Ones ft. Blxst & Tree Thomas

7. Him Duncan

8. Home Team ft. Dreebo

9. Meditate ft. Q-Tip

10. Mentality Interlude

11. Kobe ft. Snoop Dogg & Derrick Milano

12. GOAT Spirit ft. Raphael Saadiq