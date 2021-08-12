Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and in the minds of fans everywhere, he needs to go somewhere else if he wants to win a ring. While Lillard has largely carried the Blazers over the years, the roster is simply not strong enough for him to make another deep run. In the offseason, fans were hoping for the team to do something big, although in the end, they did quite the opposite as they only made a handful of signings for players that do nothing except add to the team's bench presence.

Lillard has stated numerous times that he isn't requesting a trade and that he needs to evaluate the roster before he makes any big decisions. With Lillard now home from the Olympics, he has all the time in the world to think things through, and now, he is getting philosophical on his Instagram account.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the photo posted below, Lillard expresses "sometimes, you just have to play the role of a fool to fool the fool who thinks they are fooling you." It's certainly a cryptic message to post, especially with all of the speculation going on concerning his current team. The offseason is going to go by fast, and if Lillard doesn't think fast, he could very well end up stuck in a bad situation.

There is still a lot that needs to be figured out regarding this entire saga, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and information.