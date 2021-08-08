Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the world, and when it comes to his status with the Portland Trail Blazers, there are some people around the league who believe he could be out of town sooner rather than later. Of course, this is all conjecture at this point, especially when you consider how Lillard has reiterated time and time again that he is committed to Portland for the long haul.

The Blazers have failed to make big moves in the offseason, and there is growing concern that once Lillard comes back home from Tokyo, he will demand a trade due to his team's inaction. According to Derek Bodner of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are taking a hard look at this situation, as they believe they might be able to get Lillard in a trade.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per Bodner:

"Since the Sixers’ season ended the team has similarly kept a watchful eye on the status of Lillard in Portland. From the Sixers’ perspective, it would be fair to say the goal is less to trade Ben Simmons and more to acquire Damian Lillard."

While the Sixers might be interested in making this deal, there is no denying that it will come at a cost. However, with Ben Simmons looking to leave Philly, the Sixers have a perfect piece to move over to Portland. Of course, with Simmons' recent troubles in mind, it would probably take Simmons and a plethora of draft picks to attract Lillard over to the city of brotherly love.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.

[Via]