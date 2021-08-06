Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading towards a pretty bad breakup. Ever since the NBA Playoffs, Simmons has been ghosting the Sixers and he doesn't seem to be interested in coming back to them. Simmons had a horrendous playoff showing with the Sixers and now there are questions about whether or not he is a point guard that can lead a championship roster. Fans are starting to get fed up with Simmons, and it only makes sense that the franchise would trade him.

Recently, it was reported that Simmons prefers to go to the Golden State Warriors, however, the Sixers would want a lot in return, including James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins. Despite this, the odds aren't exactly in the Warriors' favor. According to betonline.ag, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favorites to acquire Simmons at +150 odds. From there, the Toronto Raptors are second at +250.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Warriors aren't too far behind here as they are third at odds of +300. Some of the other teams on the list include the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and even the Washington Wizards. For now, however, the Sixers are asking a bit too much for Simmons which has effectively shut down and real trade discussions.

This is a story that will continue to develop throughout the offseason, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

