Damian Lillard has a lot to think about when it comes to his status with the Portland Trail Blazers. Over the years, they have failed to give him the best possible roster in order to be successful, and it has many fans wondering whether or not he will request a trade. After all, Lillard is one of the best players in the entire league, and he could certainly help a contending team become championship favorites.

The Blazers superstar has stated time and time again that he has no interest in requesting a trade and that he wants to evaluate the team's offseason moves before making any big decisions. As of right now, Lillard is at the Olympics, and as he told reporters recently, he hasn't been given time to process what the Blazers have done while he's overseas.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Honestly I haven’t really dove too deep into it. I’ve really been focusing on here,” Lillard said. “There are a lot of things that are out of my control. When you go into free agency and things like this, you never know what’s going to happen. You never know where guys are going to end up and why they go there. You just try to have conversations and try to convince guys to be a part of our team.”

When Lillard comes back home, he will quickly find out that the Blazers have done nothing. They re-signed Norman Powell all while bringing Tony Snell on board, which doesn't exactly move the needle. Having said that, Lillard could very well find himself in a state of discontent, even if he takes home a gold medal.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

