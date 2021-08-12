Damian Lillard has had to deal with a lot of rumors as of late considering his Portland Trail Blazers didn't do much during the offseason. Fans were hoping for the Blazers to bring in some star players although they ended up doing the exact opposite of that. With this in mind, the Blazers will most likely be one of the lower seeds in the playoffs next year, which simply isn't enough to win a title.

As a result, there has been speculation that Lillard would demand a trade, however, that has not happened. Lillard has repeated on numerous occasions that he has yet to make a decision and that he has no plans to leave in the immediate future.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a recent tweet, one fan speculated that the Lakers were going to somehow acquire Lillard through a trade. Of course, this is incredibly unlikely given the Lakers have no assets after trading for Russell Westbrook. Of course, they could always deal Westbrook to Portland for Dame, but that is easily one of the most unlikely scenarios one could drum up right now.

Dame eventually saw the tweet and decided to poke fun at the fan, telling him to be $1 million on this outcome. Needless to say, Dame wants the man to lose out on a lot of money.

There is still a lot that can happen between now and the start of the season, but for now, fans will just have to accept Lillard on the Blazers.