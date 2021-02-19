Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear this season as the Portland Trail Blazers are currently operating without the likes of Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum. As a result of these injuries, Dame has had to carry the team on his back, and for the most part, he has done just that. The Blazers remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and many fans are stunned by what Dame has been able to accomplish. In fact, some are making the case that he should be a league MVP.

Recently, however, Lillard was slighted by the NBA as he was not named as an All-Star starter. While Lillard will be in the lineup, Luka Doncic was given the starting spot instead. This led to some controversy on social media, although according to reporter Sean Highkin, Lillard isn't too upset about the process.

"When I was younger I cared a lot more. It's obviously an accomplishment and something I haven't done so I would have liked to. But I honestly wasn't surprised. I wasn't upset about it," Lillard said.

The NBA All-Star Game has already dealt with some controversy as many players don't even want it to go down, due to COVID. Regardless, the show is set to go on, and we will surely be seeing Lillard on the court, representing his Blazers come March 7th.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images