This year's NBA All-Star Game has been dealing with quite a bit of controversy as many of the players simply don't want to participate. It's easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the players are putting themselves at risk by traveling to Atlanta for no real competitive reason. Players like LeBron James have advocated for the game to be canceled but the NBA is all about their money, and they won't be letting any of it fall by the wayside.

Today, however, the NBA finally announced the starters for this upcoming game. On the Western Conference side, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Kawhi Leonard will be starting. Meanwhile, the East will feature the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, and Joel Embiid.

The captains of each team will be LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as these are the two players who were able to secure the most votes. These names should not be surprising, and when it comes to the Eastern squad, it's nice to finally see Bradley Beal get some love.

As for the rest of the teams, those players will be picked soon, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

