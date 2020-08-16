mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dame D.O.L.L.A. Flexes On His Doubters With Braggadocios Track "I'm Him"

Alexander Cole
August 16, 2020 09:24
167 Views
00
0
Image via Dame D.O.L.L.A.Image via Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Image via Dame D.O.L.L.A.

I'm Him
Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dame D.O.L.L.A. is "Live From The Bubble" on his new track "I'm Him."


Dame D.O.L.L.A. is a lyrical artist who also happens to be one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Damian Lillard has had an impressive campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers while in the NBA bubble, and yesterday, his team was able to secure a playoff spot in pretty dramatic fashion. Following this triumph, Dame dropped a Live From The Bubble EP and the first track "I'm Him" is an immediate standout.

Throughout the track, Dame talks that talk as he discusses themes such as backing up your trash-talking and working hard for success. While he doesn't expressly mention basketball, there is no denying that his success on the court inspired the new batch of tracks.

Check this one out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whips and the cars, I done kicked it with stars
Play the hand I was dealt, I'ma stick to the cards
The mission evolved, the devil mind on pickin' me off
I beat the odds, now I'm killin' 'em soft, n***a, I'm really a boss

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  167
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Dame D.O.L.L.A. Live From The Bubble I'm Him new music new song Damian Lillard
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dame D.O.L.L.A. Flexes On His Doubters With Braggadocios Track "I'm Him"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject