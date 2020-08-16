Dame D.O.L.L.A. Flexes On His Doubters With Braggadocios Track "I'm Him"

Dame D.O.L.L.A. is a lyrical artist who also happens to be one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Damian Lillard has had an impressive campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers while in the NBA bubble, and yesterday, his team was able to secure a playoff spot in pretty dramatic fashion. Following this triumph, Dame dropped a Live From The Bubble EP and the first track "I'm Him" is an immediate standout.

Throughout the track, Dame talks that talk as he discusses themes such as backing up your trash-talking and working hard for success. While he doesn't expressly mention basketball, there is no denying that his success on the court inspired the new batch of tracks.

Check this one out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whips and the cars, I done kicked it with stars

Play the hand I was dealt, I'ma stick to the cards

The mission evolved, the devil mind on pickin' me off

I beat the odds, now I'm killin' 'em soft, n***a, I'm really a boss