The custody battle between Dame Dash and his ex-wife Rachel Roy continues to unravel.

It was in April that the music mogul filed a request for more custodial time for his 11-year-old daughter, Tallulah, one of two children that Dash shares with Roy. According to Dame, a less demanding work schedule allowed for more time to see his child, going on to allege that he feared that Roy's alleged excessive drinking could pose a risk to Tallulah's life.

The Blast reports that Dame Dash cites an incident at a Christmas party last year when his ex became "very intoxicated to the point she could not drive herself or our daughter" back home.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Dash goes on to assert that his current wife eventually drove Roy and Tallulah home. According to Dash, if he had not been at the party, he fears that Roy would have tried to drive under the influence with their daughter in the car. The filing includes text message screenshots where Roy appears to apologize for the evening's circumstances.

In response to the filing, Roy allegedly filed her own complaints against Dash, arguing that the current custody deal should remain intact as Dash has demonstrated abusive and negligent behavior around Tallulah and the couple's older daughter, 19-year-old Ava. She alleges that Dash smokes marijuana around their children and that he once shamed Tallulah for not getting him a birthday gift.

Roy suggests that Dash attend anger management courses in her filing. In addition, Ava Dash has also filed court documents in which she asserts that she is fearful of her father due to his drug and alcohol use.

Dame's response is that he has tried to "rehabilitate" his past.