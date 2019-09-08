The Dallas Mavericks, like several other teams around the NBA, have revamped their home court design for the 2019-20 season and if the rumors are true, it's easily one of the coolest.

As seen in the photos posted below, the new court at the American Airlines Center will reportedly feature the silhouette of Dirk Nowitzki's patented fadeaway jumper in the corners, in place of the Mavs' secondary logo.

Nowitzki, who spent each of his 21 seasons with the Mavericks, retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Dirk decals will be a fitting season-long tribute to the future Hall of Famer, who guided the franchise to their first NBA title in 2011. For his career, he boasts per game averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists to go along with 14 All-Star nods an MVP (2006-07) and Finals MVP (2011). He also ranks sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 31,560.

The Mavericks will open the 2019-20 regular season at home on October 23 as they host the Washington Wizards. Click here to preview some of the other primary and alternate home court designs on deck for next season.