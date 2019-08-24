The 2019-20 NBA season is a little less than two months away and teams across the league will soon be unveiling their new alternate uniforms for the upcoming season. Some teams have already announced their special edition jerseys and home courts, but others are keeping the details under wraps for now.

However, a number of the alternate home court designs have already leaked, giving fans and idea of what to expect from their franchise's "Classic" and "City" Edition uniforms. This includes the Atlanta Hawks' Peach State design, and the Portland Trail Blazers' 50th anniversary celebration.

Judging from the leaks, it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors will be throwing it back to the 90s for select games with their "Classic Edition" uniforms and court, similar to the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz which were revealed a few weeks back. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Clippers, will have an entirely new everyday home floor to matchup with their new-look roster.

Scroll through each of the rumored court designs below and stay tuned for the official announcements.

All images via Imgur