Dak Prescott has been one of the biggest names in football over the last couple of years thanks to his play with the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, he isn't the best quarterback in the league and he isn't even in the top five. However, the Cowboys see a lot of potential in him and are committed to making him their quarterback of the future, at least for the right price. The last few months have been plagued with contract negotiation drama as both sides are far apart on both salary and term.

Recently, Prescott signed his $31.4 million franchise tag, which forced him and the Cowboys to make a deal prior to July 15th, otherwise, Prescott is a free agent in 2021. Well, according to reporter Calvin Watkins, it doesn't seem like Prescott and the Cowboys will hit their deadline. Both sides continue to be on unequal ground, which means Prescott's future with the Cowboys will most likely be up in the air come March.

Prescott and the Cowboys still have two whole days to make a deal, so all is not lost if you're a Cowboys fan. However, it's clear that there has been a lot of back and forth here, which isn't exactly ideal for either side.

