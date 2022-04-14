Disturbing news came out of North Carolina on Wednesday night as it was revealed that a man was caught trespassing on DaBaby's property. As it turns out, the man was shot by someone staying at the compound, which then led to the police being called. The man was then taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and according to TMZ, some interesting details have been revealed. DaBaby was, in fact, at the compound at the time of the shooting, and per reports, he was involved in the shooting. For now, however, it is unclear what that involvement entails.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Many are confused as to how the man ended up on the compound as there are various walls to keep people out. Either way, the entire situation is quite distressing, and for now, evidence has been turned over to investigators who will then choose the correct course of action. As it stands, no one has been arrested for the incident.

It was also reported that the man who was shot was not a guest, and he wasn't even someone from the area. At this time, there is no motive for why the man found his way onto the property.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

