DaBaby has been dominant on the charts over the last year and thanks to his consistency in terms of projects, singles, and features, fans are always looking to him for new music. As of right now, fans all over the world are stuck at home due to the Coronavirus which means they are looking for ways to pass the time. Music has been a huge part of our quarantine routine and now, it looks like DaBaby is gearing up to give fans something to occupy themselves with.

Less than an hour ago, DaBaby took to his Twitter page and wrote: "THIS FRIDAY" with a CD emoji. Clearly, DaBaby has been cooking up something special for the fans and now, he is teasing everyone with what that could be.

DaBaby's tweet carries a lot of ambiguity here so it's impossible to say what he might be dropping. It could either be a song or an entire project. Perhaps even an EP to tide us over until he drops something bigger. Either way, we are excited for whatever it could be and we're sure his fans are feeling the exact same way.

Let us know in the comments below what you're hoping for from DaBaby.