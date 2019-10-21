DaBaby's one of the hottest rappers in the game at this very moment which means it was only a matter of time until he made a visit to GQ to show off his Insane Jewelry Collection. The "Pop Star" rapper recently had the #1 album in the world and he's still sitting pretty at #3 on the Billboard chart all thanks to his Kirk album.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

While showing off his favorite blinged-out pieces, DaBaby said his first-ever chain - a solid gold Cuban link with diamonds - was gifted to him by "a girl" who paid $20,000 for the piece. According to DaBaby, the expensive gift was simply because she "fucked with" him. Elsewhere in his collection, DaBaby showed off his watches (something he believes is a very important piece of jewelry) and made it clear that he's always "wheelin' and dealin'" his prices. His diamond crusted Rolex is worth $40,000 but he dropped $37,000 based on the latter. "When I ask how much you want that's just the starting point," he said. "I like to talk down and you know, all good businessmen know to charge more than what you want."

The "BOP" rapper continued to show off his baguette diamond bracelets, self-designed rings and of course his major KIRK chain that was gifted to him on stage during his Oakland, California Rolling Loud stop.

Watch the clip in full below.