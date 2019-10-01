Is there a milestone or accomplishment DaBaby hasn't hit? The North Carolina bred rapper is quite literally everywhere right now. From the hottest radio shows to the most popular late-night spots and numerous billboards in Time Square, the "Suge" rapper is hot right now all thanks to his recent album, Kirk. In light of all the "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" Jonathan Lyndale Kirk has dripped into his career it only makes sense to treat himself and he did just that with the most blinding chain and matching wrist piece one may have ever seen.

Jeweler Johnny Dang hooked DaBaby up with a custom, gold and diamond-encrusted "KIRK" chain that's opted for Kirk-links around the neck instead of a classic Cuban-link. The clip below shows the hot accessory and the matching "KIRK" bracelet that sits in the middle.

DaBaby was given his new piece while he was on stage at Oakland, California's Rolling Loud Festival right before he performed his KIRK single "Off The Rip."

As of right now, DaBaby has six songs sitting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Intro" is the only single that resides on his latest album while his other placements on the chart are his hit features such as '"Cash Shit" with Megan Thee Stallion and his Lil Baby collab, "Baby" among others.

As DaBaby rapped on "Pop Star," "If you wit' the shit like I'm wit' the shit, when they play they gon' make the news."